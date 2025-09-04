Patch Notes – September Hotfix
🛠 Fixes
Steam Deck Launch Crash Fixed
– Game now launches properly on Steam Deck & Linux builds.
Steamworks Integration Updated
– Ensured all required libraries are correctly included for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Minor Optimizations
– Small backend improvements for smoother performance.
💡 Note
If you’re on Steam Deck, make sure to update & restart Steam to grab the latest build.
Thank you to the community for the fast reports and patience, this fix was prioritized thanks to your feedback 💜
Changed files in this update