4 September 2025 Build 19852015 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – September Hotfix

🛠 Fixes

  • Steam Deck Launch Crash Fixed
    – Game now launches properly on Steam Deck & Linux builds.

  • Steamworks Integration Updated
    – Ensured all required libraries are correctly included for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

  • Minor Optimizations
    – Small backend improvements for smoother performance.

💡 Note

If you’re on Steam Deck, make sure to update & restart Steam to grab the latest build.

Thank you to the community for the fast reports and patience, this fix was prioritized thanks to your feedback 💜

