Patch Notes – September Hotfix

🛠 Fixes

Steam Deck Launch Crash Fixed

– Game now launches properly on Steam Deck & Linux builds.

Steamworks Integration Updated

– Ensured all required libraries are correctly included for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Minor Optimizations

– Small backend improvements for smoother performance.

💡 Note

If you’re on Steam Deck, make sure to update & restart Steam to grab the latest build.

Thank you to the community for the fast reports and patience, this fix was prioritized thanks to your feedback 💜