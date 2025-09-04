 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19851928 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:09:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major fixes

  • Fixed more major Multiplayer desyncs.

  • Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when loading a save.

  • The models for the snowdrifts in Quest 6 “Avalanche” now correctly get removed from the map after opening a door.

  • Fixed a crash when performing cards enhanced with element infusion.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when Algox Snowspeakers push a character.

  • Fixed a stuck when receiving a sticker after loading an autosave.

  • Fixed a crash when short resting with Boneshaper with the perk “Reclaimed Essence” and no summons available.

  • Fixed a Multiplayer crash when starting a Quest from the Outpost.

Minor fixes

  • Geminate now still applies conditions from attacks even if the enemy has been pushed/pulled from his attack pattern.

  • Removed some placeholder images.

  • Disabled fast restart in the tutorials.

  • Reshape the Guise” now correctly does not perform its effect if it was canceled during a short rest.

  • Fixed an issue with “Recycled Limbs” Card bonus triggering when the caster is dead.

  • The hound spawner in Quest 70 “The True Oak” now correctly gets removed when “Flaming Sword of Justice” is killed.

  • When one character performs a short rest, focus now stays on the same character that is short resting.

  • Fixed an issue causing you to get locked out of deactivating summons, if you undid a long rest.

  • When using Magnetic Cape, you can no longer teleport on top of obstacles.

  • Enabled a skip button for the teleport action if no tiles are available.

  • The mark on the Frozen Corpse in Quest 32 “Raven’s Roost” now only gets removed when damage is dealt to them.

  • When Fist or Drifter do a multiple attack, animation only triggers on the targets selected.

  • Eternal Torment” can now no longer give the ability to loot to summons without Line of Sight.

  • After finishing the “*Aesther Outpost*” personal quest and paying 15 inspiration when retiring, the related quests to it are now unavailable..

  • Chaos Demons now correctly creates all elements at the same time.

Changed files in this update

