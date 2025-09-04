Fixed a Multiplayer crash when starting a Quest from the Outpost.

Fixed a crash when short resting with Boneshaper with the perk “ Reclaimed Essence ” and no summons available.

Fixed a stuck when receiving a sticker after loading an autosave.

The models for the snowdrifts in Quest 6 “ Avalanche ” now correctly get removed from the map after opening a door.

Fixed an issue causing the game to crash when loading a save.

Geminate now still applies conditions from attacks even if the enemy has been pushed/pulled from his attack pattern.

Removed some placeholder images.

Disabled fast restart in the tutorials.

“Reshape the Guise” now correctly does not perform its effect if it was canceled during a short rest.

Fixed an issue with “Recycled Limbs” Card bonus triggering when the caster is dead.

The hound spawner in Quest 70 “The True Oak” now correctly gets removed when “Flaming Sword of Justice” is killed.

When one character performs a short rest, focus now stays on the same character that is short resting.

Fixed an issue causing you to get locked out of deactivating summons, if you undid a long rest.

When using Magnetic Cape, you can no longer teleport on top of obstacles.

Enabled a skip button for the teleport action if no tiles are available.

The mark on the Frozen Corpse in Quest 32 “Raven’s Roost” now only gets removed when damage is dealt to them.

When Fist or Drifter do a multiple attack, animation only triggers on the targets selected.

“Eternal Torment” can now no longer give the ability to loot to summons without Line of Sight.

After finishing the “*Aesther Outpost*” personal quest and paying 15 inspiration when retiring, the related quests to it are now unavailable..