Content Adjustment: Added more descriptive wording to the Super Armor explanation (the Super Armor system will be revised and simplified in future versions).
Content Adjustment: Adjusted Training Grounds NPC behavior to make training easier to complete.
Content Adjustment: Added a card affix/keyword for the Knock-Up effect.
Content Adjustment: When the same card has both draw and discard effects, it will now draw first and then discard (previously it discarded first, then drew).
Content Adjustment: In Reaction Moments, Block Follow-ups from cards in hand can now trigger.
Bug Fix: Fixed a queue evaluation issue caused by homing/tracking attacks.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where some combat skills of the Oriental Musician were predicted as blockable but were actually unblockable; prediction corrected.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where “Cut” did not correctly apply Bleed.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where, after an enemy queue was interrupted, subsequent predictions were incorrect.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where, during the fight with Phase-2 Black Shield, starting a sub-turn would cause the Black Shield animation to play repeatedly.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the completion of the Training Grounds combat segment was not recorded.
Bug Fix: Corrected the effect of the “Mortal Combat” card.
Patch Notes: Early Access 4.5_0904#1430
Update notes via Steam Community
