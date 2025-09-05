- The game will no longer get stuck while Exploring with Scotland 1+ when Mapmakers Chart the Wild is in effect.
- Fixed an issue with Sacred Sites Under Threat, when if Shifting Memory of Ages had no energy and a single card with Fire in hand, the game could get stuck if you chose Guard Yourself, Forgot the card, but actually discarded it.
- The game no longer gets stuck when Perils of the Deepest Island is used while Keeper of the Forbidden Wilds is in the game.
- Fixed an issue in which Fortune-Seekers would not allow the correct Spirit's unique forgotten powers to be regained.
- When Finder of Paths Unseen is returning Presence to its tracks, the choices for where you can return Presence are now correct.
- When Forgetting 2 Power Cards for Numinous Crisis, Shifting Memory of Ages is no longer permitted to try to Forget the same card twice (by using their special rule).
- Fixed an issue in which using Undo after Lesser Spirits Imperiled (Tend to your Own Strength) could result in Blight being removed from the card too many times.
- The damage bonus from Gift of Furious Might can now be used on the threshold damage of Tsunami properly.
- Entrap the Forces of Corruption now properly prevents cascades during Varied Terrains.
- The Kingdom of Scotland Level 2 supported by The Habsburg Monarchy Level 5 no longer has Invader Cards in the wrong order.
- The Kingdom of Scotland's 5+ Runoff and Bilgewater no longer triggers the additional loss condition of The Habsburg Monarchy.
- Fixed an issue where The Habsburg Monarchy as a supporting Adversary could place its Waves of Immigration card in an incorrect position if the leading Adversary removed Invader Cards.
What's New in Version 2.9.4
Update notes via Steam Community
This update has a few bug fixes, including:
