Aircraft

A bug that allowed aircraft to remain mostly unharmed from forward fuselage impacts from large air-to-air missiles with warheads similar to or larger than the AIM-9 has been fixed.

Matchmaking

The technical issues with Custom Battles and Air Simulator Battles have been resolved, custom rooms can now be created again.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.