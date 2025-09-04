- Increased kb resistance on some floating enemies.

- Collectibles now check a 3x3 grid around them for ground tiles.

- Chests now spawn their collectibles towards you.

- Restart run button should now properly reset the player

- Silver Chests can now drop their special set of consumables.

- Changed the system for checking if you're allowed to teleport to a room.

- Reworked See Through Goggles.

- Rebalanced Silk Staff.

- Fixed some enemies starting in their stun state when they spawned.

- Dashing doesn't cancel attacks anymore you just can't start new ones.

- Fixed resistance blessing not being a permanent health upgrade.

- Decorated Aerloft .

- Added Tracker Bryce to the Aerloft hub, he keeps track of your stats like number of runs, wins, losses, etc.

- Tweaked the UI of prompts a bit so it's easier to click the buttons.

- Made some edits to the loading file state to prevent oddities.

- Reduced rod's range slightly.

- Changed the door locations on Nyx's bedroom so you won't get stuck walking into the bed, and also added another failsafe .

- Added back the blessing poups when you activate one so you know what they do.

- Fixed healthbar sometimes not properly updating when your max health changed.

- Added Cursed Item mechanic, you cannot unequip cursed items. It's only going to be for specific items.

- Reworked Back Cracker. It reduces your max health by a flat 3, but increases your attack speed by 40% and is a cursed item.

- Reducing your max health below your current health will now also lower your current health, it won't stay over.

- Fixed a rare crash with projectile size changes.

- Ring type items like nightring should always render behind the player.

- Fixed missing apostrophes, the font wasn't missing the character it was just a special character for some reason