4 September 2025 Build 19851826 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased kb resistance on some floating enemies.
- Collectibles now check a 3x3 grid around them for ground tiles.
- Chests now spawn their collectibles towards you.
- Restart run button should now properly reset the player
- Silver Chests can now drop their special set of consumables.
- Changed the system for checking if you're allowed to teleport to a room.
- Reworked See Through Goggles.
- Rebalanced Silk Staff.
- Fixed some enemies starting in their stun state when they spawned.
- Dashing doesn't cancel attacks anymore you just can't start new ones.
- Fixed resistance blessing not being a permanent health upgrade.
- Decorated Aerloft .
- Added Tracker Bryce to the Aerloft hub, he keeps track of your stats like number of runs, wins, losses, etc.
- Tweaked the UI of prompts a bit so it's easier to click the buttons.
- Made some edits to the loading file state to prevent oddities.
- Reduced rod's range slightly.
- Changed the door locations on Nyx's bedroom so you won't get stuck walking into the bed, and also added another failsafe .
- Added back the blessing poups when you activate one so you know what they do.
- Fixed healthbar sometimes not properly updating when your max health changed.
- Added Cursed Item mechanic, you cannot unequip cursed items. It's only going to be for specific items.
- Reworked Back Cracker. It reduces your max health by a flat 3, but increases your attack speed by 40% and is a cursed item.
- Reducing your max health below your current health will now also lower your current health, it won't stay over.
- Fixed a rare crash with projectile size changes.
- Ring type items like nightring should always render behind the player.
- Fixed missing apostrophes, the font wasn't missing the character it was just a special character for some reason

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1947221
  • Loading history…
