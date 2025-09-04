Ranked Season 3

Season 3 of ranked has already begun! It will run from September 2nd through to October 21st.

Well done to the Season 2 top ten players!

drevoed toon310 raedyn3 duelist777 chadvince azrael000 mauritiux legendaryw profwisteria nickjames

Fixes

General

Fixed draft UI failing.

Fixed decks duplicating on reload when renamed inside deck builder.

Fixed hand card costs not correctly displaying affordability when hovered over.

Fixed exhaust visuals not correctly updating for artifacts.

Fixed player health and morale value disappearing when below 0.

Inverted card stat buff coloring for cost and morale.

Fixed issue where the tutorial mission state could persist between mission when conceding from a match.

Fixed your card back being used when the opponent did not have an override card back assigned.

Card Fixes

Fixed Champions Companion moving targeted cards into the incorrect slot.

Fixed Irial Champion of Resolve failed to create its tokens.

Fixed Rescue Angel not triggering at 25 health.

Fixed issue where the artwork for Fiery Ascension was reversed.

As a reminder, our monthly tourney is on this weekend! Check out the following announcement for more details!

Don't miss out on your chance to compete for an Infinity-Bordered card of your choice!