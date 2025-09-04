 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19851626 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ranked Season 3

Season 3 of ranked has already begun! It will run from September 2nd through to October 21st.

Well done to the Season 2 top ten players!

  1. drevoed

  2. toon310

  3. raedyn3

  4. duelist777

  5. chadvince

  6. azrael000

  7. mauritiux

  8. legendaryw

  9. profwisteria

  10. nickjames

Fixes

General

  • Fixed draft UI failing.

  • Fixed decks duplicating on reload when renamed inside deck builder.

  • Fixed hand card costs not correctly displaying affordability when hovered over.

  • Fixed exhaust visuals not correctly updating for artifacts.

  • Fixed player health and morale value disappearing when below 0.

  • Inverted card stat buff coloring for cost and morale.

  • Fixed issue where the tutorial mission state could persist between mission when conceding from a match.

  • Fixed your card back being used when the opponent did not have an override card back assigned.

Card Fixes

  • Fixed Champions Companion moving targeted cards into the incorrect slot.

  • Fixed Irial Champion of Resolve failed to create its tokens.

  • Fixed Rescue Angel not triggering at 25 health.

  • Fixed issue where the artwork for Fiery Ascension was reversed.

As a reminder, our monthly tourney is on this weekend! Check out the following announcement for more details!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/257730/view/539989391348597467
Don't miss out on your chance to compete for an Infinity-Bordered card of your choice!

Changed files in this update

