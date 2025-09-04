 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19851619 Edited 4 September 2025 – 07:06:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Enemy attack power has been slightly reduced on Normal difficulty.

  • Fixed an issue where shotgun weapons fired in the wrong direction when using the “Multi-Trigger Interface” artifact.

  • Fixed an issue where hit detection would not occur properly when the projectile speed of the “Warglaive Caster” and “Disperser” was too fast.

  • Fixed an issue where an error would occur in the options window when a controller was not connected.

  • Fixed a rare issue where an error could occur in the game mode selection window.

  • Power-up icons have been changed. The previous icons will be used for a new item called the Enhancement Device.

Known Issues

  • If the game is launched with the controller inactive, the controller may not be recognized until the game is turned off and back on.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2897521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link