Enemy attack power has been slightly reduced on Normal difficulty.

Fixed an issue where shotgun weapons fired in the wrong direction when using the “Multi-Trigger Interface” artifact.

Fixed an issue where hit detection would not occur properly when the projectile speed of the “Warglaive Caster” and “Disperser” was too fast.

Fixed an issue where an error would occur in the options window when a controller was not connected.

Fixed a rare issue where an error could occur in the game mode selection window.