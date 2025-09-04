Hi everyone,

Sorry it took a few days to prepare Patch 0.756. This update includes major fixes for staff AI and introduces a new feature that lets you apply for a loan from the Central Market at any time.

Staff AI Fixes

Previously, chefs often prepared customer orders in the wrong priority, which could prevent you from serving customers and risk losing regulars. They would even waste time making orders that had already been cancelled when customers left, and in some cases a bug caused chefs to remake duplicate orders.

With this patch, chefs will now:

Prioritize orders based on customer patience.

Avoid preparing cancelled orders.

No longer create duplicate orders.

Your chefs should now behave more predictably and work efficiently to serve every customer.

Server and Plate Fix

Previously, if your server picked up a plate while you were using magic to fly it, a race condition could occur—causing the server to carry “air” instead of the plate. This “air” would then occupy space on the table, causing the server to get stuck and making it impossible to serve that customer.

With this patch, the game now handles both scenarios correctly—whether you fly the plate first or the server picks it up first. Servers should no longer get stuck.

New Feature

You can now apply for a loan at the Loan Stall in the Central Market at any time. For players struggling with money, this should be a helpful option once you’ve unlocked access to the Central Market.

Additional Fixes and Improvements

Critical Bug Fix: Interacting with the advertisement in the phone booth and clicking multiple times before the UI transition is complete no longer freezes the game.

Bug Fix: Events are now scheduled even if treated as expired. This fixes issues—especially for players transferring demo save files—where important events expired and blocked story progression.

Bug Fix: A cutting board placed on top of a counter should prevent other items from being placed on that counter.

Improvement: Cooks searching for a counter will now look for the closest empty one available.

I apologize for these issues and truly appreciate all of your support! Next, I’ll be focusing on the major performance issues on Steam Deck that are causing crashes in the later stages of the game.