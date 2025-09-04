 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19851550 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New build (v7.0057), available now on the main page!

MAJOR CHANGES

  • Removed an instance of Act 2 leaking into Act 1 in the Computer Lab
  • Drastically reduced Sawyer’s makeout spawn chance (you can ask him to do it more or less often, still, under his Actions)
  • Fixed Streamer Mode instance in Hex shower scene


MINOR CHANGES

  • Fixed black lipstick appearing properly in intro character creation & beyond
  • Wrong Collins Bartending Manuals now auto-plays before starting the Bartending minigame
  • Widened hitbox on Carrie bucket
  • Changed icon for Carrie bucket
  • Fixed Hex’s gym sequence quest showing up correctly as completed in the quest log



As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333

[ONGOING STUFF]



As always - Thank y'all so much for your support, tumblr asks, discord memes, and deep fried Tate McGillicutty photoshops!!!!!!! I couldn't do this without you!! xoxoxoxooxoxox Professor Plutonium

