MAJOR CHANGES
- Removed an instance of Act 2 leaking into Act 1 in the Computer Lab
- Drastically reduced Sawyer’s makeout spawn chance (you can ask him to do it more or less often, still, under his Actions)
- Fixed Streamer Mode instance in Hex shower scene
MINOR CHANGES
- Fixed black lipstick appearing properly in intro character creation & beyond
- Wrong Collins Bartending Manuals now auto-plays before starting the Bartending minigame
- Widened hitbox on Carrie bucket
- Changed icon for Carrie bucket
- Fixed Hex’s gym sequence quest showing up correctly as completed in the quest log
As always, you can report bugs in the Bugfinder General thread, or on the #bugs-bugs-bugs channel on Discord! <3333
