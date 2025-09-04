MAJOR CHANGES

Removed an instance of Act 2 leaking into Act 1 in the Computer Lab



Drastically reduced Sawyer’s makeout spawn chance (you can ask him to do it more or less often, still, under his Actions)



Fixed Streamer Mode instance in Hex shower scene



MINOR CHANGES

Fixed black lipstick appearing properly in intro character creation & beyond



Wrong Collins Bartending Manuals now auto-plays before starting the Bartending minigame



Widened hitbox on Carrie bucket



Changed icon for Carrie bucket



Fixed Hex’s gym sequence quest showing up correctly as completed in the quest log



[ONGOING STUFF]

New build (v7.0057), available now on the main page!