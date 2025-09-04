This update introduces an increase in maximum health, new skill bonuses, and improvements to the Brongart dungeon - including valuable unique rewards, a merchant, balance enhancements, and much more.

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!



Changelog for Update 2.3.389:



The Ancient Swarm and Brongart:

- A new NPC "Envoy of the Ancient Swarm" has been added to the Brongart dungeon, where you can purchase rare items.

- A new exotic item, "Belt of the Ancient Swarm," has been added, featuring 3 levels of upgrades.

- A new shrine of the Ancient Swarm has been introduced, with 2 levels of upgrades; pilgrimage to this shrine will temporarily increase your health.

- A decorative fence set made from Ancient Swarm materials has been added.

- Four new skins for riding animals in the style of the "Ancient Swarm" bugs have been introduced. One unique skin can be obtained by defeating the overseer of the miners, "The Chopper," on Nightmare difficulty, while the others can be purchased from the Ancient Swarm merchant.

- A unique skin "Swarm Coordinator" for a riding animal has been added, with a chance to obtain it by defeating the Swarm Coordinator "The Hollow One" on Nightmare difficulty.

- A new pet "Larva of the Ancient Swarm" has been added, which can be raised from an Ancient Swarm Egg.

- A new resource type called "Biomass of Ancient Swarm Invaders" has been introduced, which is used in crafting and building.

- Balance adjustments and changes to the number of monsters in the Brongart dungeon have been made.

- The number of rare ore deposits in the Brongart dungeon has been increased.

- Pathing issues in some areas of the Brongart dungeon have been fixed.

- The rewards in the final chest of Fort Brongart have been improved (Sulfur has been added).

- A chance to find Sulfur has been added to the loot of Fort Brongart.

- The stack size for all body parts of the Ancient Swarm has been increased.

- A bug causing torches to float in the air in Fort Brongart has been fixed.



New Bonuses and Skills:

- A new bonus "Health" has been added, increasing the player's maximum health.

- In the heavy armor set of Sangium, the "Player Protection" bonus has been replaced with the "Health" bonus.

- Three new passive skills for Blacksmithing have been added at skill levels 40-60-65.

- Two new passive skills and one active skill for Leatherworking have been added at skill levels 40-50-60.

- One new active skill for Jewelcrafting has been added at skill level 50.

- One new passive skill for Healing has been added at skill level 50.



Buildings:

- The festive table now restores 100 of each type of satiety instead of 50.

- The size of the Jewel Table has been fixed; it now fits exactly in 2 cells and can be placed against walls and stairs.

- It is now possible to place an anvil on the foundation and inside rooms of the house.

- You can now build a second floor above the Chicken Coop and Rabbit Hutch.

- A bug that allowed placing a bed in certain areas of the PvP zone in the Valley of Ancestors has been fixed.

- The size of the Dining Table has been adjusted, allowing it to be built near walls and foundations.

- The planting area size of 2x2 has been fixed, so it can now be placed next to trees.

- You can now use sturdy wood materials as fuel in the campfire.

Other Changes and Fixes:

- The recipes for "Craft Beer 'Cherry Jubilee'" and "Dark Craft Beer 'Blue Porter'" have been modified. Tips for the new recipes can now be found in the Traveler's notes.

- Several new notes from the Traveler's Diary have been added.

- A bug with teleportation in the city to the "Long Ascent" has been fixed.

- A bug in the recipe for creating the skin for the Riding Deer has been fixed.

- The recipe for creating the skin for the Riding Bear has been changed, and a bug that affected experience gain when crafting the skin has been fixed.

- The campfire location in Ragnara's camp has been adjusted to prevent players from getting stuck when passing between it and Ragnar.

- A bug in the Abandoned Iron Mine has been fixed, where the exit from the mine was unavailable in some cases during room generation.

- A bug with the spawning of objects in an inaccessible location under the tavern door has been fixed.

- The ransom price for "Cultist Blood" from the NPC has been reduced by half.