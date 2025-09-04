 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19851522 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!


0.8.9


Content Added

  • 🥕 New Destiny Inscription 'Dice Transformation' has been added.


Boss

  • Odner, the Blasting Expert:
    • Dedicated BGM has been added.




Artifacts

ImageChanges

Absolute Ring
  • 🥕Effect text has been naturally corrected to match the actual effect.

    		• Scythe of Berut
  • 🥕Effect description has been naturally corrected for certain languages.

    		• Meteor Shower
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where magic was cast higher than the enemy's position when casting magic toward enemies spawned in the air (e.g., cats).

    		• Thunder Armor
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where magic damage increase effect was not applied in certain situations.


    • Weapons

    ImageChanges

    		Default Sword and Shield
  • 🥕(Weapon common) Fixed the issue where the position of special attacks was displayed differently from the actual attack range.

    		• Green Onion Sword
  • 🥕Text has been modified to make the effect appear natural in some languages.

    		• Colossal Crossbow: Unstable Lightning Mark
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where artifacts that affect the final attack were not applied.

    		• Colossal Crossbow: Frost Veil
  • 🥕Fixed the issue where artifacts that affect the final attack were not applied.

    		• Colossal Crossbow: Expansion Device
  • 🥕Added sound and FX effects.

    		• Jade Vestige
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where the gauge did not display properly in certain situations during multiplayer.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where the HUD did not disappear when gaining Focus.


    		Difficult Trial
  • 🥕Changed the text to match the actual effect.
    • Current: Focus charge speed increases by 25%, and the upper limit for charge speed bonus from dodging is removed.
    • Changed: Focus charge efficiency increases by 25%, and the upper limit for charge speed bonus from dodging is removed.


    		• Dagger
  • 🥕(Weapon common) Fixed the issue where parry input was queued twice when assigning dagger parry controls to gamepad triggers and attempting to parry while simultaneously performing normal attacks.


    • Dungeons

    ImageChanges

    		Rooted Cave
    • 🥕Goat Skeleton: Fixed the issue where attack warnings did not match the actual attack range.
    • 🥕Bone Flower Skeleton: Fixed the bug where it would occasionally disappear.



    UI

    • 🥕Fixed the issue where other UIs appeared unnaturally when opened while the main quest progress UI was visible.
    • 🥕Improved weapon tooltips to be displayed in the character stats window as well.


    Bug Fixes

    • 🥕Improved the system so that if achievements are not obtained due to network issues, missed achievements will be granted upon entering the town based on progress (certain achievements may not be updated).
    • Fixed the issue where experience orbs did not appear naturally in multiplayer.


    Other

    • 🥕 Journal:
      • Fixed certain language text in record entries to be more natural.

    • 🥕 Talent 'Will':
      • The Will level 5 ability will be changed.
        • Previous: Gain dice when forgoing item rewards.
        • Changed: Gain 3 starting dice.
        • The previous ability has been moved to the new Destiny Inscription 'Dice Transformation'.


    • 🥕Fixed the issue where usage count would occasionally not reset when using the Enchant Altar.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where falling into water VFX was not displayed when other players fell into water.
    • 🥕Fixed some unnatural tile & prop placements.
    • 🥕Fixed the issue where items would occasionally not be properly saved during mid-save after visiting subspace shops and other elements.
    • 🥕Fixed parts where NPC names were incorrectly translated in certain languages.



    If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
    If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
    Thank you.
    Log file path
    C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
    Player.log file is the current session log.
    Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
    team.horay.game@gmail.com

    Changed files in this update

    Windows Depot 2436941
    • Loading history…
    macOS Depot 2436942
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link