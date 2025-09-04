Image Changes



Default Sword and Shield

🥕(Weapon common) Fixed the issue where the position of special attacks was displayed differently from the actual attack range.





Green Onion Sword

🥕Text has been modified to make the effect appear natural in some languages.





Colossal Crossbow: Unstable Lightning Mark

🥕Fixed the issue where artifacts that affect the final attack were not applied.





Colossal Crossbow: Frost Veil

🥕Fixed the issue where artifacts that affect the final attack were not applied.





Colossal Crossbow: Expansion Device

🥕Added sound and FX effects.





Jade Vestige

🥕Fixed the issue where the gauge did not display properly in certain situations during multiplayer.



🥕Fixed the issue where the HUD did not disappear when gaining Focus.







Difficult Trial

🥕Changed the text to match the actual effect.

Current: Focus charge speed increases by 25%, and the upper limit for charge speed bonus from dodging is removed.



Changed: Focus charge efficiency increases by 25%, and the upper limit for charge speed bonus from dodging is removed.



