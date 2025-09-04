Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.8.9
Content Added
- 🥕 New Destiny Inscription 'Dice Transformation' has been added.
Boss
Artifacts
UI
- 🥕Fixed the issue where other UIs appeared unnaturally when opened while the main quest progress UI was visible.
- 🥕Improved weapon tooltips to be displayed in the character stats window as well.
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Improved the system so that if achievements are not obtained due to network issues, missed achievements will be granted upon entering the town based on progress (certain achievements may not be updated).
- Fixed the issue where experience orbs did not appear naturally in multiplayer.
Other
- 🥕 Journal:
- Fixed certain language text in record entries to be more natural.
- 🥕 Talent 'Will':
- The Will level 5 ability will be changed.
- Previous: Gain dice when forgoing item rewards.
- Changed: Gain 3 starting dice.
- The previous ability has been moved to the new Destiny Inscription 'Dice Transformation'.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where usage count would occasionally not reset when using the Enchant Altar.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where falling into water VFX was not displayed when other players fell into water.
- 🥕Fixed some unnatural tile & prop placements.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where items would occasionally not be properly saved during mid-save after visiting subspace shops and other elements.
- 🥕Fixed parts where NPC names were incorrectly translated in certain languages.
If you have bugs or suggestions, please let us know through the Discord channel.
If bugs or crashes occur, reporting via email through the path below will be very helpful.
Thank you.
Log file path
C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
Player.log file is the current session log.
Player-prev.log file is the previous session log.
team.horay.game@gmail.com
Changed files in this update