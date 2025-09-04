 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19851083 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:06:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch add turkish language! Big thanks to Astro for the translation <3

Previously, the chosen language was not saved, so you had to re-select it each time you started, my bad! This has been fixed now!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Depot 2975181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link