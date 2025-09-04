This patch add turkish language! Big thanks to Astro for the translation <3
Previously, the chosen language was not saved, so you had to re-select it each time you started, my bad! This has been fixed now!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
This patch add turkish language! Big thanks to Astro for the translation <3
Previously, the chosen language was not saved, so you had to re-select it each time you started, my bad! This has been fixed now!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update