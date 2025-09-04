 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19851026 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed the way stats work on level up. Characters no longer gain +1 to all stats. Instead they gain +1 to two stats based on their class, and gain 2 points to be assigned by the player.
Fixed an issue that was stopping enemies from using special abilities
Missing enemies will spawn now. You can finally complete your bestiary
Fixed 'Add Tag To Skills" effects
Fixed misaligned 'interact' cursor

