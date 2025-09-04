From a Solo Dev – Thank You!

I want to thank everyone who has played, supported, and wishlisted the game so far. As a solo developer, every bit of support means the world and helps the game grow.

🌍 Localization Coming Next Mega Update!

I know many of you are waiting to play in your own language — and I’m excited to announce that localization will be included in the next mega update! This will make the adventure accessible to even more players around the world.

Your feedback and wishlists keep me going — so please keep sharing your thoughts, and stay tuned for the big update! 🚀