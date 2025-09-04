- Added a “Fixed Seed” option.
- Added a Give Up button.
- Added a feature to show the solution when failing or giving up.
- Increased the variety of board patterns.
Fixed the following issue:
- In “Uncertain” mode, fixed an issue where the undo action would not continue properly after reverting a filled cell with “Erase.”
Changed the following features:
- Updated the internal clear check.
- Changed so that operating the slider in the music app no longer plays sound effects.
Changed files in this update