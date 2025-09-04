 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19850836 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the following feature:
  • Added a “Fixed Seed” option.
  • Added a Give Up button.
  • Added a feature to show the solution when failing or giving up.
  • Increased the variety of board patterns.


Fixed the following issue:
  • In “Uncertain” mode, fixed an issue where the undo action would not continue properly after reverting a filled cell with “Erase.”


Changed the following features:
  • Updated the internal clear check.
  • Changed so that operating the slider in the music app no longer plays sound effects.

