

This is what has changed in Early Access 4.6



• The main camera on Bolt could clip through walls. This has been fixed.



• The wings on the Sky Wing would sometimes not appear when Bolt is gliding. This has been fixed.



• Some objects could not be pulled out with the yellow Bolt Blaster due to a previous update. This has been fixed.



• Updated the screw models on the level stands in the hub world. This should make the hub world run better on lower spec machines near the end of the game.



• The scanning effect during Mr Coins deal did not turn off in some levels after the deal had finished, this has been fixed.



• The camera could mess up after the tutorial had been read in W4-B2. This has been fixed.



• The Use button prompt could stay active on the help bot in W1-4. This no longer happens.



• Sometimes the use button prompt on ladders would stay active even when Bolt was holding onto the ladder. This has been fixed.

