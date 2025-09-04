 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19850831 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


This is what has changed in Early Access 4.6

• The main camera on Bolt could clip through walls. This has been fixed.

• The wings on the Sky Wing would sometimes not appear when Bolt is gliding. This has been fixed.

• Some objects could not be pulled out with the yellow Bolt Blaster due to a previous update. This has been fixed.

• Updated the screw models on the level stands in the hub world. This should make the hub world run better on lower spec machines near the end of the game.

• The scanning effect during Mr Coins deal did not turn off in some levels after the deal had finished, this has been fixed.

• The camera could mess up after the tutorial had been read in W4-B2. This has been fixed.

• The Use button prompt could stay active on the help bot in W1-4. This no longer happens.

• Sometimes the use button prompt on ladders would stay active even when Bolt was holding onto the ladder. This has been fixed.

