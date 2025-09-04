This is what has changed in Early Access 4.6
• The main camera on Bolt could clip through walls. This has been fixed.
• The wings on the Sky Wing would sometimes not appear when Bolt is gliding. This has been fixed.
• Some objects could not be pulled out with the yellow Bolt Blaster due to a previous update. This has been fixed.
• Updated the screw models on the level stands in the hub world. This should make the hub world run better on lower spec machines near the end of the game.
• The scanning effect during Mr Coins deal did not turn off in some levels after the deal had finished, this has been fixed.
• The camera could mess up after the tutorial had been read in W4-B2. This has been fixed.
• The Use button prompt could stay active on the help bot in W1-4. This no longer happens.
• Sometimes the use button prompt on ladders would stay active even when Bolt was holding onto the ladder. This has been fixed.
Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V4.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2050381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update