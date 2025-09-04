 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19850829 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Insight skills effect increased by 10%
Fixed the issue of ineffective Eight Directions skills after installing the Guidance from the Eight Directions on the Yuka equipment.
Fixed the error where the Superior Elf profession does not display its name.
Weaken the initial enemies on the Shadow Forest map.
Weaken the initial enemies on the U-Star Fortress map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2389901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link