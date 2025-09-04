Insight skills effect increased by 10%
Fixed the issue of ineffective Eight Directions skills after installing the Guidance from the Eight Directions on the Yuka equipment.
Fixed the error where the Superior Elf profession does not display its name.
Weaken the initial enemies on the Shadow Forest map.
Weaken the initial enemies on the U-Star Fortress map.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.8 Update
