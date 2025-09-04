Hello pig pals,



I'm happy to be back with a small update which features a few of the requests offered by the community. Those being Steam achievements, the alternative OST track, and a fix to a prevalent display bug.



New: Steam Achievements This set of achievements is one which should be approachable by all players, along with a few challenges and low hanging fruit thrown in the mix. If you haven't explored some of the fun easter eggs the game offers, these will help guide you towards them!



Alternative OST Track The original Pee Wee jingle was generated by PineyWoods Corner and can be found online. I myself generated the Ska version for the game and, per request, that track is now included alongside the game files. Happy listening!



Black Screen Bug Resolved The most prevalent issue reported was a resolution-related black screen caused by the game's transition UI. This update addressed the issue and it appears to be resolved. If this issue persists for anyone please continue to let me know! Thank you for being patient about that!





Thanks for playing everyone! It has been truly marvelous to see the positive reaction to this game and it's all the more motivating for me to add new features!



Cheers!