Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Fixed an issue where Exchanger would not accept “Ice” artifacts with a charge lower than 49%.

If you had “Ice” artifacts with an unacceptable charge for exchange, and they disappeared before this update was released, please contact our Technical Support.



Website (required an individual registration): https://stalkeronline.helpdeskeddy.com/en

E-mail: support@stalker.so

– Renamed one of two items with the same name "Part of an old ship rigging" to "Block of an old ship rigging".

– Fixed an issue where Valday could not remove the negative effect from Repey needle.

– Fixed an issue where George Karasev did not issue an OZK suit and a U-2K respirator for completing a daily quest.

– Fixed issues with markers when completing daily quests in Liubech, when they remained on the map after the quests were cancelled.

– Fixed an issue where the item information pop-up would appear outside the exchange window.

– Slightly shifted the respawn point at the last stage of the solo dungeon “Library” so that the character is not affected by the Discharger anomaly upon respawn.

– Changed the conditions for transporting for Palych and Mykola Afanasyich:

From Airport to Vesuvius – 45 level;

From Airport to Tunguska – 55 level;

From Airport to New Land, Northern Island – 70 level;

From Airport to Black Forest – 75 level;

The conditions for having a reputation with “UNION” remain unchanged.

– Removed the stun effect on hit from Forsakens in Liubech.



– Fixed localization of some NPCs, dialogues and items.

– Fixed various typos in the text.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team