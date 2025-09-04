Hello, Players!

Today's maintenance ended.

We thank players for their cooperation.

Please check the contents of the update!



■ Maintenance Details

1.Addition of New Items

⇒ Over 150 new costume items have been added to the Item Shop.



2. Limited-Time Packages on Sale

●Supreme Cool Set (2,600 JWL)

⇒ Includes Hair, Wear, Pants (Skirt), and Skates.



●Victory Dance Set (1,500 JWL)

⇒ Includes the Couple Actions \[Victory Dance] and \[Blue Rabbit Red Rabbit].

3. New Feature: Reverse Mode

By purchasing and equipping from the “Buff Items” in the shop, controls will be reversed.

While active, players will receive a 60% EXP bonus.

4. New Wedding Scene Added

A new wedding scene, “White Wings,” has been added.



5. Event Balance Adjustment: “Moe Whirlwind

・Difficulty of content starting from Stage 229 has been lowered.

NPC speed values previously ranging from 1.16 to 1.2 have been adjusted to 1.14.



6. Sever maintenanace and check up

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

『R2BEAT』Team