v0.4.10.27
Another day, another update. This one got more than 120 tweaks/fixes and below are the some notable changes
Known
Double component rendered twice in hand, no need to report this bug :)
UI and Animation
A lot of animation tweaks and fixes to players and weapons
Fixed showing double text when pinging ships
Layout tweaks to the info box tooltips and more clarity on some items
Info box tooltip only shows if hints is enabled in options
Updated VFX for Ship Bolt Accelerator and Disruptor laser
Fixed fire extinguisher effect
Fixed so Steam show more up to date rich presence in friends list
Fixed so you can’t sit in toilet from very far distances
Design and balance
Plugged a bunch of holes in levels and tweaked how enemies spawn on them
Fixed duplicate buoy that could appear next to another buoy in levels with the galaxy map charts.
Added more explosive barrels throughout the levels
Changes to squad and elite composition. Elites should be a little bit more rare, but also more often some as a full squad of only elites.
Salvage should be counted correctly now
Player no longer drop items when getting downed/defeated in lobby
Fixed so you don't consume two ship ammo boxes when you have full ammo on ship
Updated a bunch of ventures and added new ones
Fixed so you can pick up materia on Dart’s materia containers
And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy (hopefully :D)
