Another day, another update. This one got more than 120 tweaks/fixes and below are the some notable changes

Double component rendered twice in hand, no need to report this bug :)

Fixed so you can’t sit in toilet from very far distances

Fixed so Steam show more up to date rich presence in friends list

Updated VFX for Ship Bolt Accelerator and Disruptor laser

Info box tooltip only shows if hints is enabled in options

Layout tweaks to the info box tooltips and more clarity on some items

A lot of animation tweaks and fixes to players and weapons

Plugged a bunch of holes in levels and tweaked how enemies spawn on them

Fixed duplicate buoy that could appear next to another buoy in levels with the galaxy map charts.

Added more explosive barrels throughout the levels

Changes to squad and elite composition. Elites should be a little bit more rare, but also more often some as a full squad of only elites.

Salvage should be counted correctly now

Player no longer drop items when getting downed/defeated in lobby

Fixed so you don't consume two ship ammo boxes when you have full ammo on ship

Updated a bunch of ventures and added new ones

Fixed so you can pick up materia on Dart’s materia containers