4 September 2025 Build 19850685 Edited 4 September 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.10.27

Another day, another update. This one got more than 120 tweaks/fixes and below are the some notable changes

Known

  • Double component rendered twice in hand, no need to report this bug :)

UI and Animation

  • A lot of animation tweaks and fixes to players and weapons

  • Fixed showing double text when pinging ships

  • Layout tweaks to the info box tooltips and more clarity on some items

  • Info box tooltip only shows if hints is enabled in options

  • Updated VFX for Ship Bolt Accelerator and Disruptor laser

  • Fixed fire extinguisher effect

  • Fixed so Steam show more up to date rich presence in friends list

  • Fixed so you can’t sit in toilet from very far distances


Design and balance

  • Plugged a bunch of holes in levels and tweaked how enemies spawn on them

  • Fixed duplicate buoy that could appear next to another buoy in levels with the galaxy map charts.

  • Added more explosive barrels throughout the levels

  • Changes to squad and elite composition. Elites should be a little bit more rare, but also more often some as a full squad of only elites.

  • Salvage should be counted correctly now

  • Player no longer drop items when getting downed/defeated in lobby

  • Fixed so you don't consume two ship ammo boxes when you have full ammo on ship

  • Updated a bunch of ventures and added new ones

  • Fixed so you can pick up materia on Dart’s materia containers

  • And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy (hopefully :D)

