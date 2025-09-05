Add stories:



Bug fixes, Adjustment of specifications:

#Bug fixes:

-Fixed the effect of the skill "Fire Ball".

-Fixed the effect of the item "Drop Up Potion" not being reflected correctly.

-Fixed a bug where a quest that had already been cleared would reappear in the quest list under certain conditions.

-Other minor behavior fixes.



#Text correction:

-Fixed some text errors.

-The wording of some descriptions has been adjusted.



#Balance adjustment:

-Adjusted the prices of some existing shop items.