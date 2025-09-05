Add stories:
Bug fixes, Adjustment of specifications:
#Bug fixes:
-Fixed the effect of the skill "Fire Ball".
-Fixed the effect of the item "Drop Up Potion" not being reflected correctly.
-Fixed a bug where a quest that had already been cleared would reappear in the quest list under certain conditions.
-Other minor behavior fixes.
#Text correction:
-Fixed some text errors.
-The wording of some descriptions has been adjusted.
#Balance adjustment:
-Adjusted the prices of some existing shop items.
Product Version 0.3.0 / Trial Version 1.2.11 Released
Add stories:
