4 September 2025 Build 19850363 Edited 4 September 2025 – 04:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor tweaks have been applied to the latest version, including:
  • Display chat when received message from other players
  • Players turn into gibs in Instagib mode back again

Windows English Depot 921493
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 921494
