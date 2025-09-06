Hey hunters

Thank you for sticking with Folklore Hunter and this community over the years. I know it’s been quieter than either of us would like. As a solo developer on a large 3D multiplayer project, shipping Folklore Hunter has demanded more than I ever imagined—code, design, environments, animation, networking—nearly everything you see in the game has been meticulously created by me and the team.

That scope became overwhelming at times, and I chose to go heads-down to push the game toward a healthy, finished 1.0 rather than ship small patches and constant updates. I’ve been too quiet for too long. That changes now.

Folklore Hunter is not abandoned—far from it. Work in 2024–2025 has moved the project forward, the finish line is in sight, and I’m targeting 1.0 in Q1 2026. Here’s what to expect next and what’s in today’s build.

What’s in today’s update

This release upgrades the game to Unreal Engine 5, improves netcode and client-side prediction for smoother play at higher ping, adds a new location ping system, introduces the Magnum, and delivers UI/UX polish, performance gains, and world fixes requested by the community. Full notes are below.

Version 0.9.1 Patch Notes

Highlights

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.

Improved netcode for inventory management with client-side prediction and better responsiveness in high-ping environments.

New location ping system ; pinged locations now center in the HUD when placed.

Added the Magnum (with proper sounds).

New in-game tutorials , including a “Folklore Hunter” intro tutorial.

Laid groundwork for mod creation and loading (initial framework in place).

World & Contracts

NOTW (Night of the Wendigo) swamp landscape adjusted to prevent the Wendigo from getting stuck underwater.

Fixed stuck spots in NOTW contract caves.

NOTW cave water now affects navigation so water isn’t a safe spot.

Bloodfang: fixed floating rocks.

Weapons & Combat

Improved crossbow replication while reloading.

Crossbow now loads a bolt slightly earlier.

Magnum added to the game (with proper SFX).

Lowered deer, feral, and wolf health to 5 (Magnum can one-shot).

UI/UX

Improved main menu .

New loading screens .

Fixed UI scaling issues with the ammo counter.

HUD : hotbar slots no longer highlight when the cursor hovers over them during gameplay (inventory behavior unchanged).

Minimap performance improved.

Removed “Push-to-Talk” from Settings.

New credits.

Audio

Vampire: fixed scream layer not triggering.

Economy & Progression

Standing torches unlock moved from level 15 → 9 .

Shotgun ammo is slightly more expensive.

Systems & Tutorials

Added “Folklore Hunter” tutorial to explain core gameplay.

Additional in-game tutorials across key systems.

Modding Foundations

Initial mod framework laid for future mod creation and mod loading.

What’s next

I’ll be more present : expect regular posts, active Discord participation, and a return of dev streams (they’ll be spoiler-heavy as I work on the third hunt and unrevealed content).

In Q4 2025 , I’ll share new footage , details, and exact timing toward 1.0.

The new hunt is well underway and I'll be ready to share more about it and its progress soon.

Your feedback matters. Please join the Discord and the Steam discussions; I’ll be listening and responding as we bring Folklore Hunter home.

— Smirk ❤️