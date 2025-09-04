- Make turbo work outside of battle
- Buffs conferred by accessories can no longer be dispelled
- (Prologue) Le Dernier's moves now correctly scale off of magic
- (Prologue) Le Dernier's Mighty Guard now functions as expected
- Fixed a softlock in chapter 8 when triggering a certain pushback event from a certain direction
- Don't show "Chapter Select" or "Chapter 7" in a popup when choosing to save at the end of a chapter
- Fixed some missing visuals in the environment in chapter 8
- Fixed a typo on a certain location name on the minimap
Bugfix Update 1.0.20250901.2
