4 September 2025 Build 19849995
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Make turbo work outside of battle
  • Buffs conferred by accessories can no longer be dispelled
  • (Prologue) Le Dernier's moves now correctly scale off of magic
  • (Prologue) Le Dernier's Mighty Guard now functions as expected
  • Fixed a softlock in chapter 8 when triggering a certain pushback event from a certain direction
  • Don't show "Chapter Select" or "Chapter 7" in a popup when choosing to save at the end of a chapter
  • Fixed some missing visuals in the environment in chapter 8
  • Fixed a typo on a certain location name on the minimap

