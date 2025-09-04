 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19849969 Edited 4 September 2025 – 03:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Beetle shotguns acting as a rifle
  • Improved breakable walls
  • Added DRAM and Pocket Pistol
  • Prevented boss from dying in 3 hits

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3121722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3121723
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3121724
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link