- Fixed Beetle shotguns acting as a rifle
- Improved breakable walls
- Added DRAM and Pocket Pistol
- Prevented boss from dying in 3 hits
Update 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3121722
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3121723
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3121724
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update