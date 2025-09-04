Implemented Steam achievements!
- Make 10 headshots using the Railgun
- Kill 20 players with the chainsaw
- Telefrag 10 players
New features!
- Using the chainsaw gives the player a 10% speed boost
- Menus can be navigated using gamepad
- When players pick up the agility power up, they will leave a particle system trail behind them while sprinting
Bug fixes & adjustments
- Server browser games display ping information
- Explosive barrels cannot be moved anymore
- During boot up, if the system requirements are not met, only a warning message is displayed in the console, instead of preventing the player from playing the game
- Invisibility power up has been nerfed, rendering the player more visible now
Changed files in this update