4 September 2025 Build 19849951 Edited 4 September 2025 – 03:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In this version we're introducing the following updates:

Implemented Steam achievements!
  • Make 10 headshots using the Railgun
  • Kill 20 players with the chainsaw
  • Telefrag 10 players

New features!
  • Using the chainsaw gives the player a 10% speed boost
  • Menus can be navigated using gamepad
  • When players pick up the agility power up, they will leave a particle system trail behind them while sprinting

Bug fixes & adjustments
  • Server browser games display ping information
  • Explosive barrels cannot be moved anymore
  • During boot up, if the system requirements are not met, only a warning message is displayed in the console, instead of preventing the player from playing the game
  • Invisibility power up has been nerfed, rendering the player more visible now

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 921493
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 921494
  • Loading history…
