Hey VR die-hards. Update 38 is live with some more beautiful worlds and some player experience improvements. Let’s dive in.

More Fire





Our incredible environment artist Will Phillips is at it again. This update he turned his talented and ever critical eye on expanding the work he has been doing in the Fire World. You will see a number of new environments with beautiful unique crafted pieces that only could have been forged in the devastating heat of the Fire World.





A Surprise For Your Enemies





The Inquisitor has a new trick up his sleeve. As you accumulate score in your battle against Chaos, your score meter in the HUD fills up getting you closer to the next rarity tier for your reward when completing an act. Now, when you get enough points to achieve a new rarity tier in battle you will instantly fire off a massive wave of devastating magic, laying waste to any enemies around you. They never saw it coming…





Finding Balance





We are continuing to tune progression and balance of our missions in HexWind. This week we are releasing step 1 of a multistep endeavour to ensure ramp up of difficulty is smooth for new and beginner players. This step will bring some subtle differences in mission generation for Acts 1 and 2 which we will continue to build on in upcoming updates to give you the best chance at sending Lochmog back where he came from!







