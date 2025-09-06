System Optimization
- Optimized world and battleship textures to improve frame rate.
- Updated world polygon calculations for higher performance.
- Expanded the mining area for iron and copper veins, making them easier to extract.
- Added a new secondary cannon slot at the stern of the armed cargo ship.
- Added a new decorative fish spawn point inside the Ship Graveyard.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where solar panels, wind turbines, and aquariums could not be researched after being collected.
- Fixed an issue where clay could not be detected with the ore detector.
- Fixed a bug causing abnormal ship speed due to input issues.
- Fixed an issue where some resources in the Amusement Park were buried underground.
How to Access the Public Test Branch on Steam:
Open your Steam Library.
Right-click on Sunkenland and select Properties.
Go to the Betas tab.
In the drop-down menu, select publictest.
Close the window — Steam will now download the test branch update.
Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch and play the latest test version.
Changed depots in publictest branch