6 September 2025 Build 19849922 Edited 6 September 2025 – 17:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

System Optimization

  • Optimized world and battleship textures to improve frame rate.
  • Updated world polygon calculations for higher performance.
  • Expanded the mining area for iron and copper veins, making them easier to extract.
  • Added a new secondary cannon slot at the stern of the armed cargo ship.
  • Added a new decorative fish spawn point inside the Ship Graveyard.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where solar panels, wind turbines, and aquariums could not be researched after being collected.
  • Fixed an issue where clay could not be detected with the ore detector.
  • Fixed a bug causing abnormal ship speed due to input issues.
  • Fixed an issue where some resources in the Amusement Park were buried underground.

How to Access the Public Test Branch on Steam:

  1. Open your Steam Library.

  2. Right-click on Sunkenland and select Properties.

  3. Go to the Betas tab.

  4. In the drop-down menu, select publictest.

  5. Close the window — Steam will now download the test branch update.

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch and play the latest test version.

Changed depots in publictest branch

Windows Depot 2080691
