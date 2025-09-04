Hello everyone! I've been grinding away on this for awhile and I've finally got it working. I created a way to exchange your items for a Silver & Gold currency, and this will be used for features within the game and also it would be cool to have minigames where you could earn more silver too.

The button to exchange items is on the details screen for each item.

Each common (or DLC) type item can be exchanged for 1 silver, and 100 silvers will automatically convert into 1 gold. Each 'rare' can be exchanged for 1 gold each. You can do them in bulk in 1x, 10x, or 100x multipliers by right-clicking on the exchange button to toggle your quantity. By default, it expects your items to be stacked. If they are all loose, there's a toggle switch in the settings to try craft in bulk with the loose items.

I imagine creating a little shop inside the game where you can spend the gold on different items, but for now it's purpose is to give you an extra boost on your click counter to work toward the achievements. Each gold can be spent to gain 1 million clicks onto your click counter instantly. This will help people find more of a purpose to the items if they don't want them and also make the items rarer if people are trading in their inventories into the achievement progress boost.

It's not 100% perfect, but I'm still kind of tweaking the UI aspect. If your quantities get slightly out of sync, they will just fix themselves after a few minutes or as you move around in the program. I think we still need a switch to keep 1 of each item (currently it will take your last one, expect a settings toggle coming) and there is no confirmation dialog or anything to prevent mistakes. I still need to make the inventory operate a bit faster, but was focused purely on making this crafting work all week and it's finally ready for you guys to try. Now that crafting works, I can then create replacement items for the original ~16 items with broken descriptions too, that's coming sooner than later now. Each unmarketable item will have a replacement marketable version to swap into, and then also swap back into the old versions too (since they would come out with proper descriptions in the craft).

Lots to do! Let me know if you are experiencing any issues with it.