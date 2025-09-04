- New Features
- Default font choice and size
- Default faultline sizes (in Settings)
- Show / Hide Legend in Camera view
- Default font choice and size
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with barrel and mesh color defaults showing up as transparent
- When player drops a big prop and collides with player, system will move player above prop
- Stopped ability to transform locked props
- Fixed IDPA Procedure showing full page 2 text
- Fixed bug with new installs and shortcut bar
- Fixed internal bug with missing icons
- Fixed not being able to multiselect text objects
- Fixed issue with barrel and mesh color defaults showing up as transparent
Default font choice, size and faultline sizes, show/hide legend in camera UI
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update