4 September 2025 Build 19849546 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Features
    • Default font choice and size
    • Default faultline sizes (in Settings)
    • Show / Hide Legend in Camera view

  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed issue with barrel and mesh color defaults showing up as transparent
    • When player drops a big prop and collides with player, system will move player above prop
    • Stopped ability to transform locked props
    • Fixed IDPA Procedure showing full page 2 text
    • Fixed bug with new installs and shortcut bar
    • Fixed internal bug with missing icons
    • Fixed not being able to multiselect text objects

