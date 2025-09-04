 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19849421 Edited 4 September 2025 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

更新内容（不一定都记得起来、简单修复BUG之类不会写入）：

1、现在可以拆卸装备和技能

2、董卓（地图2）和夺火者的盒子级别更高

3、修复了某些神秘BUG

4、为游戏前期的商店增加了保底3级武器、3级护甲的机制

5、董卓现在有更高概率掉落<七星宝刀>（仅限图2）

Changed files in this update

Depot 3902321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link