4 September 2025 Build 19849353 Edited 4 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Our 2025.9 update is rolling out now, which includes the following changes:

  • Standing Defense - Added a neutral defense mechanic. Holding Down + Back will initiate a standing block. This provides an option for holding position whilst holding Back to perform Charge Attacks.

  • CPU Fighter Standing Defense - Added the ability for CPU fighters to leverage the standing defense as a defensive behavior.

  • Throw Tech Effects - Added new visual effects to better highlight when throw techs are performed successfully.

  • Fixed inconsistencies with fighters not facing the correct direction in certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue that was causing CPU opponents not to initiate grapple attacks.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed pausing gameplay during fades, leaving the game stuck on a black screen.

  • Fixed an issue that would cause Isamu not to successfully perform Dragon Slash during the Counter tutorial.

  • Fixed a visual issue that would cause Yuraku to show certain effects whilst invisible, revealing her location.

  • Fixed a visual issue with the layering of the new stunned effect.

  • Fixed an issue that was causing the saved box display settings in training mode not to load properly.

Until next time!

-The Circean Studios Team

