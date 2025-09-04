Hey everyone!

Our 2025.9 update is rolling out now, which includes the following changes:

Standing Defense - Added a neutral defense mechanic. Holding Down + Back will initiate a standing block. This provides an option for holding position whilst holding Back to perform Charge Attacks.

CPU Fighter Standing Defense - Added the ability for CPU fighters to leverage the standing defense as a defensive behavior.

Throw Tech Effects - Added new visual effects to better highlight when throw techs are performed successfully.

Fixed inconsistencies with fighters not facing the correct direction in certain situations.

Fixed an issue that was causing CPU opponents not to initiate grapple attacks.

Fixed an issue that allowed pausing gameplay during fades, leaving the game stuck on a black screen.

Fixed an issue that would cause Isamu not to successfully perform Dragon Slash during the Counter tutorial.

Fixed a visual issue that would cause Yuraku to show certain effects whilst invisible, revealing her location.

Fixed a visual issue with the layering of the new stunned effect.