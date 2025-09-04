 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19849349 Edited 4 September 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Summary:

  • Added some features and polish to the Volcano Idol puzzle in an attempt to improve accessibility and improve readability without changing the puzzle itself.

  • Added more visual clues to the Eastern Shoal.

  • Polish.

  • Some important bug fixes.

Full Update Notes

Changed files in this update

