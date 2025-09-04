I. Events

1. [Sacrum Romanum] Season is Coming—Season Battle Pass preorder is Available!

2. Preorder the new Season Battle Pass and unlock the [Victory Pass]—Receive the New Season Unit!

3. Dragonhunter's Mantra Embraces a Time-limited Return!

4. New Season Approaching, Reserve on Official Website for Great Rewards!

II. System Adjustments & Optimizations

1. Season Server Transfer System

2. Ranked Battles

3. Hero Skill Adjustments

III. Other Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Greetings, Warlords!Preorders for the all-new Season Battle Pass will start after maintenance on September 4. Warlords can go to the Store via [C] to purchase the Season Battle Pass Preorder Pack.Preordering the Season Battle Pass grants extra rewards including Treatise, Nobility XP, and more. You'll also unlock all [Victory Pass] content and get early access to the new 3-star Season Unit — empowering your journey in the new season!September 4th (After maintenance) - September 19th (Before maintenance)Preorder [Sacrum Romanum] Season Battle Pass and complete [Victory Pass] challenges to receive 2 Challenge Tokens for the new 3-star Season Unit. After the new season begins on September 19, you can directly unlock and obtain the new 3-star Season Unit.Warlords can participate in the [Victory Pass] event via [O] – [Activities].During the event, some [Victory Pass] rewards can be unlocked for free. If you preorder the new Season Battle Pass, you can unlock all [Victory Pass] rewards.During the event, completing [Victory Quests] will get XP to level up your [Victory Pass] — the higher the level, the better the rewards.New [Victory Quests] will unlock daily at 00:00, and all quests can be completed anytime during the event period.September 4th (After maintenance) - September 19th (Before maintenance)During the event, Warlords can obtain [Mechanical Rod] through Siege Battles, Field Battle, Free Battles, and Colosseum, with a daily cap of 100 [Mechanical Rod].Using [Mechanical Rod], you can draw rewards on the event interface. The Dragonhunter's Mantra reward pool consists of three phases: [Dragon's Awakening], [Shadowed Relics], and [Endless Hunt].Opening [Dragon's Awakening] 300 times guarantees all rewards, including [Pure Wisdom].After acquiring [Pure Wisdom] in [Dragon's Awakening], the [Shadowed Relics] pool unlocks. Opening [Shadowed Relics] 500 times guarantees all rewards, including an [Epic Hero Schematic Crate].After obtaining the [Epic Hero Schematic Crate] in [Shadowed Relics], the [Endless Hunt] pool will open. [Endless Hunt] offers opportunities to acquire the Epic Mount [Golden Dragon], Legendary Kills Announcer [Valor of the Vanguard], and massive other rare items.A maximum of 3,000 [Mechanical Rod] can be purchased during the event.[Mechanical Rod] Drop Duration: After the maintenance on September 4, 2025 – until 00:00 on September 18, 2025Event Duration: After the maintenance on September 4, 2025 – until 00:00 on September 25, 2025If you have already acquired the Epic Mount [Golden Dragon] or the Legendary Kills Announcer [Valor of the Vanguard] in the previous [Dragonhunter's Mantra] event, you will not receive them again this time. Other rewards can be obtained as normal.The new season and new server reservation will soon open in an official website reservation format. Warlords who successfully reserve and create a character on the new server before 00:00 on September 25 will receive generous rewards via mail after the maintenance on September 25. Exclusive permanent hero attire - [Black Rose Attire] and permanent epic title are included!Reservation opens from September 5 to 00:00 on September 19New Season Reservation Character Creation opens until 00:00 on September 25(1) New Season Server Transfer Reservation:After maintenance, reservation for new Season server transfer will be available. After successfully applying for server transfer, you can log in directly to the target server after new Season Maintenance. Server transfer applications will remain open until the new Season Maintenance. For detailed server transfer information, please refer to subsequent transfer notices.(2) Server Merge Notice:After new Season maintenance, some servers ([Saga Blade] and [Khan of Heaven], [Europa Frontier] and [Bulguksa]) will be merged. Detailed information on server merges will be provided in upcoming merge announcements.(1) Ranked Battles SettlementThe Ranked Battles in current Season will end at 24:00 on September 14, and rewards will be settled during the maintenance period for the new Season.Pike:The grab range logic for the [Sky Dragon] skill after using the Ultimate skill has been optimized.The cooldown time for all skills except the Ultimate skill has been adjusted from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.The global cooldown for the third consecutive skill activation has been reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second.(1) Fixed an issue where the [Empire Chariot] could access abnormal passable areas on maps such as [Linwu Fortress], [Hangu Pass], and [Shield of the Capital].(2) Fixed an issue where the exclusive Title [Between Cloud and Abyss] for the [Azure Dragon - Tempest] Attire was not fully displayed in certain language settings.(3) Fixed abnormal sound effects with the [Azure Dragon] series Attire in the showcase interface.(4) Fixed an issue causing incorrect shield orientation when female characters wore the [Past Resonance] Shield & Spear Attire.