• Buffs can no longer be swapped out during a run.

• Fixed a bug where meeting quests could duplicate when being ready to turn in.

• Fixed a bug where going onto the demo version of the game would incorrectly lower your maximum distance to the demo cap.

• Fixed a bug where quests couldn't set a higher cap than 300. Now quests can bypass this cap but the maximum distance will remain 300 for when you transfer to the full game.

• New background mute toggle, defaults to on.

• Overhauled Enemy stats tab to be far more informative.

• Added two new enemy kill thresholds each granting +50% damage for a total of +200% Thresholds are 25,000 and 100,000 kills respectively.

• Added a google sheets error reporting system which is completely anonymous.