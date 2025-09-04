• Buffs can no longer be swapped out during a run.
• Fixed a bug where meeting quests could duplicate when being ready to turn in.
• Fixed a bug where going onto the demo version of the game would incorrectly lower your maximum distance to the demo cap.
• Fixed a bug where quests couldn't set a higher cap than 300. Now quests can bypass this cap but the maximum distance will remain 300 for when you transfer to the full game.
• New background mute toggle, defaults to on.
• Overhauled Enemy stats tab to be far more informative.
• Added two new enemy kill thresholds each granting +50% damage for a total of +200% Thresholds are 25,000 and 100,000 kills respectively.
• Added a google sheets error reporting system which is completely anonymous.
