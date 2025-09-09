 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19849208 Edited 9 September 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Auto-Gathering will now stop if you press any button while it is active.

・Added a new guide explaining how to resign from your organization.

