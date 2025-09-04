 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19849154 Edited 4 September 2025 – 02:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventurers,

A major content patch has now been pushed to live to go with the new translations that have been sitting on the beta branch adding the new undead and bandit dungeons to the game. This adds an additional 150+ unique events to dungeons as well providing more avenues for additional magical items added to the game.

Dungeons are scattered around the world and are not tied to a marker pointing you in the direction, so make sure to go out and adventure to find them. After a few days new ones spawns so just as a reminder it may not be in the same area.

There are some more character updates coming soon as well as some of the character creator changes coming to round out the milestone. Hoping to go through things with a fine-tooth comb as well in preparation for starting the next major milestone.

For more details on the new patch check out the Patch Notes :: The Adventurers General Discussions as all of .8.7 and .8.8 are now live. And as a reminder some of the key updates to the live branch are:

  • Translations

  • New tooltips

  • Tons of player suggestions some examples (Reduce stuns, crafting order icons, more durability on items, summons can now be healed)

  • Additional sfx and effects

  • Much more

Changed files in this update

