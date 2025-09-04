1. Adjusted rewards for the random event mini-game “Mirror Maze”:

3 Wins: Now allows you to select one card from your deck and transform it

4 Wins: Now allows you to duplicate one card from your deck

2. Fixed an issue where the artifact “Ash Urn” could appear for non-Exorcist professions

3. Fixed an issue where the “Vessel of All” would still be obtained again after reloading the game, even if purchased from the shop