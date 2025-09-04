 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19849124 Edited 4 September 2025 – 04:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Adjusted rewards for the random event mini-game “Mirror Maze”:
3 Wins: Now allows you to select one card from your deck and transform it
4 Wins: Now allows you to duplicate one card from your deck
2. Fixed an issue where the artifact “Ash Urn” could appear for non-Exorcist professions
3. Fixed an issue where the “Vessel of All” would still be obtained again after reloading the game, even if purchased from the shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 3408381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link