1. Adjusted rewards for the random event mini-game “Mirror Maze”:
3 Wins: Now allows you to select one card from your deck and transform it
4 Wins: Now allows you to duplicate one card from your deck
2. Fixed an issue where the artifact “Ash Urn” could appear for non-Exorcist professions
3. Fixed an issue where the “Vessel of All” would still be obtained again after reloading the game, even if purchased from the shop
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.0.9 Update Notes
