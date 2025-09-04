This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's been a long time coming - much longer than we had anticipated it would be - but we've finally reached a major milestone in the Al Rilma Update development timeline; the updated Campaign Mode is ready for its public debut!

An opulent and luxurious sedan, courtesy of sol.

With this, we are now confident enough to say that the Al Rilma Update is now a beta version - being more or less feature-complete for this update, and not missing key components as an alpha version would imply.

For those of you who have been waiting for the Al Rilma Update Campaign mode, we thank you very much for your patience, and we hope you enjoy the frankly enormous changes to Campaign Mode! Since it's been quite a while, and many of you will be switching over, here's a quick review of how you can opt-in to the Al Rilma Open Beta version:

Right-click on Automation in your Steam library, and go to Properties. Go to the Betas tab. From the Beta Participation drop-down, choose openbeta - Al-Rilma Update Open Beta

Allow Automation to update automatically, then launch the game!

As always, this is a beta test - you will likely encounter bugs, some unfinished features and the occasional lack of polish in this version; please comment and leave your feedback on what you find so we can make Automation better for everyone!

Compatibility Notes

All Sandbox cars from the current public build will continue to work just fine, though their engines will need a bit of re-engineering with the new fuel selection tab in the Engine Designer, and new cylinder head types chosen from the new options. All publicly-listed mod content on the Steam Workshop that is compatible with the current public build will continue to work seamlessly in the Al-Rilma Update. Due to the number of new body families/variants in the Al Rilma Update, we strongly recommend you subscribe to the Legacy Car Bodies mod, as this is where we put all of the old, retired and otherwise broken bodies we remove from Automation; this will at least preserve your existing builds that are on these bodies!

For Campaign players, note that Ellisbury Update campaign saves will not be compatible with the new version, so finish your existing Campaign games before switching over!

Showcasing some of our updated engine visual art!

Open Beta Patch 1 Changelog

Putting in the laps, with AIV's mid-engine sports car.

Campaign Mode

Added Headquarters Level - You can now grow your company's headquarters to increase various capacities in terms juggling more engineering projects, R&D, marketing, and handling logistics. All for a monthly cost and upgrade cost, and with the downside of becoming less nimble.

Added Headquarters AddOns - HQ Addons give your company various benefits like baseline R&D, quicker engineering, or reduced material costs. All for a cost: build cost, running cost, and taking up precious logistics points.

Added Company Logistics - Your company has a certain capacity to handle the logistics of running factories. Factories and HQ addons use logistics points to run. The more factories and addons you have, the less supply chain efficiency you get. Upgrading your HQ gives you more logistics points to use.

Implemented the ability to sell factories from the factory manager

Improved functionality and layout of the campaign top bar

Improved main hub UI with more direct access to important information

New car project UI flow to make it more straightforward and intuitive

Added tutorial texts throughout the new car project flow

Improved display of tech levels and tech data on R&D screen

Added new car body unlock design "tech" which is driven by the design studio HQ AddOn

Added a financial transactions list panel to finances tab

Expanded and improved regulations overview panel

Removed R&D lab costs, now part of the HQ costs

Changed default alignment of engineering projects to always start right away

Removed minimum shifts sliders from factories, now always minimum 0.5

Increased effective factory sizes in terms of efficiency making multiple trims

Improved logic for engine production alignment with car production

New and improved campaign settings in advanced campaign setup

Improved difficulty score multiplier scaling with starting year

Improved and rebalanced market volatility options for campaign setup

Tweaked economic class designation of various demographics

Doubled the effective strength of marketing on awareness

Significantly increased competitor awareness for their company size

Fixed negative techpool campaign settings not working for engines

Fixed outsourcing factories to not have higher pricing with more variants

Fixed tech not unlocking on the right month when facelifting

Updated and improved campaign welcome texts

Gameplay Changes

Tweaked bonus drivability factor from electric variable power steering

Improved how affordability is affected by car running costs

Tweaked comfort base values for suspension types to make it less design dependent

Fixed fuel availability penalty calculations for lower octane fuels

Changed how low-stat penalties work in desirability calculations, now use market stat averages

Added various stat dependencies to both wheels and driver assists quality sliders

Increased springs material costs, ET, and PU to balance their new quality progression

Tweaked (lowered) strength of body type effect on practicality

Increased safety gain with positive chassis quality

Increased chassis quality and suspension quality effect on comfort stat

Increased effect of qualities (chassis, suspension, brakes, driver assists) on sportiness

Implement New Demographic "Offroad Sport", got rid of "Delivery"

Added aero quality, undertray, and active aero dependency to comfort stat

Implemented body type bonuses and penalties for various stats

Engine Art & Car Bodies

The new grm_caravel_75 body family!

Added new bodies grm_caravel_75

Added two families of van/truck bodies, unlock in '66 and '86

Added new carburetor visual models

Added 9 new tail light families

A massive amount of fixes and improvements to exhaust headers

Fixed piping issues with compound turbo pipes intersecting with the engine

Fixed various issues with 72_eu family of bodies

Fixed submerged text on intake manifold twin V 60deg

Fixed numerous car bodies with missing camera bounds

Fixed weird piping on twincharged V16

Fixed various belt configurations, avoid running through themselves

Fixed intake not despawning selecting variable intake and twin charger

Tweaked lighting to reduce bloom on white objects in various design rooms

Fixed V12 twincharged setup issues with intersecting pipes

General Fixes & Improvements

Fixed 'calling static mesh on static mesh component but mobility is static' error on play

Fixed sandbox new car/engine prompt ignoring selected company

Fixed fixture depth offset does not applying when copying fixtures

Fixed a memory leak and resulting crash

Fixed engine orientation changes not resulting in exhaust headers changing meshes

Fixed being able to access car if engine doesn't fit after adjusting stroke / bore

Fixed gearbox location not updating after changing engine size

Fixed thumbnail generation for small cars with more appropriate FoV choice

Fixed fixture depth offset changing with wrong axis on gizmo

Fixed fixtures teleporting when opening car from main menu to photoscene

Fixed engine designer not resetting properly after leaving

Added logic for 2D fixture depth offset applying somewhere reasonable

Fixed editable text not working with depth offset

Fixed dragging 2D depth gizmo axis not applying change till mouse up

Fixed exhaust tips not using fixture 2D depth

Fixed AWD Viscous, OnDemand, Helical all have same engineering time & weights

Fixed Advanced Boost twincharging supercharger not working correctly

Fixed superchargers not having production units or material costs

Added a keybind option for part familiarity mode hotkey

Fixed quality comparison tooltip sometimes choosing the wrong engine family

Fixed non-mirrored extra wheel fixtures showing mirrored on initial load of car

Added standard parameters to car clay paint, like car paint

Fixed error caused by missing HQ data to in sandbox code

Fixed issues with track sim acceleration calculations

Fixed issue with start / finish line and sector time line offsets on Narnilla track

Fixed test track simulation speed not going below 1 properly

UI Improvements

Made all engineering times in tooltips and calculations consider familiarity

Added display in demographics tooltip for body type penalties

Added running costs breakdown to detailed stats

Added rename prompt for cloning engines / cars

Fixed wrong icons being used for demographic special stats

Fixed R&D UI to be able to better handle negative techpool

Improved clarity of car and engine manager UI

Combined chassis type and chassis material into one section for clarity

Car & Engine AI

Much improved, higher desirability competitor cars

Improved AI to pick better engine configurations and capacities

Improved car generation AI's optimization of car handling algorithm

Fixed car generation AI not applying tech pool to engine variants

Fixed brake pad choice not working right in AI car generation

BeamNG Exporter

Fixed distant fixtures causing wide chassis in Beam

Fixed softbody export having no proper collision between cars

Improved how the weight distribution slider impacts beam exports

Some more engine glamour shots!

What's Next?

As with any major development milestone, our task over the coming weeks will be to collate all of your bug reports and issues, and work through them to make Campaign Mode play as well as possible. There are also still some areas elsewhere in the Al Rilma Update that are still very much work-in-progress, so we will continue to work on those too as we make our way to the inevitable public release of the Al Rilma Update.

As always, we look forward to all of your feedback on this new update, please comment and leave your feedback for us here, or in any of our community hubs below.



Cheers, and enjoy!

Onward and upward, with chiefzach2018 and Ivan's hillclimb special!

(Post header image courtesy of NOSshot)