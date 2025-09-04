Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Gravis was inside of a rock.
- Fixed an issue where spells would not hit dragons with specific talents taken.
New:
- Added new ability Shadow Step, ranks 1-3. Shadow step behind the first target in front of you.
- Added shadow step rank 1 hidden in the world.
- Added shadow step rank 2 to Varek, the Pale Sting's drop table.
- Added new enemy "Gloomblade Ambusher".
- Added special ability "Shadow Step R3" to Gloomblade Ambusher's loot table.
- Added teleports to shrines. We were unsure if we were going to at first but decided to add these to the map as available teleports.
- Fixed an issue where Thaldriss the Frozen Terror had a larger than desired "fluff" on his drop table.
