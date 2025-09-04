 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848969 Edited 4 September 2025 – 01:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Gravis was inside of a rock.
  • Fixed an issue where spells would not hit dragons with specific talents taken.

New:

  • Added new ability Shadow Step, ranks 1-3. Shadow step behind the first target in front of you.
  • Added shadow step rank 1 hidden in the world.
  • Added shadow step rank 2 to Varek, the Pale Sting's drop table.
  • Added new enemy "Gloomblade Ambusher".
  • Added special ability "Shadow Step R3" to Gloomblade Ambusher's loot table.
  • Added teleports to shrines. We were unsure if we were going to at first but decided to add these to the map as available teleports.
  • Fixed an issue where Thaldriss the Frozen Terror had a larger than desired "fluff" on his drop table.

