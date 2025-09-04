 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848950 Edited 4 September 2025 – 01:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the enemy density in all areas slightly by default. Enemy density will decrease further the higher your Botpack level is compared to enemies in the area
  • Added a new Evader Legendary Booster
  • Various minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2936031
