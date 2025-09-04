We fixed a bug that affected the sound effects. Sometimes, the first collected coin in a level wouldn't play its sound.
This should we working as expected, now.
Minor bug fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3210591
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3210592
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update