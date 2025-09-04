 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848911 Edited 4 September 2025 – 01:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We fixed a bug that affected the sound effects. Sometimes, the first collected coin in a level wouldn't play its sound.

This should we working as expected, now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3210591
macOS Depot 3210592
