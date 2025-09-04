Double Extra Large (2XL) has been added as the largest size for overlays and crosshairs,
and the overall size of Dot has been adjusted to be slightly larger!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Double Extra Large (2XL) has been added as the largest size for overlays and crosshairs,
and the overall size of Dot has been adjusted to be slightly larger!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update