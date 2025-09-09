 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19848726 Edited 9 September 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to become unplayable in certain areas.

Adjustments

  • Updated some in-game images.

Thank you for your bug reports!
We hope you continue to enjoy Cleaning

Changed files in this update

Depot 3833931
