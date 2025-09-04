Hello everyone!



Big update today as we head towards The Witch. Originally, she was going to be released alongside this update, but due to the importance of the changes contained here we wanted to separate them out for now.

To get straight into it, let's start with the two big features!

Starting Loadouts

One of the most common requests we've got since Day 1 is wanting more control over the start of your runs. We agree! We've just added the first Subclasses for each character into the game, which you will unlock naturally as you discover more Relics. These Subclasses are designed to not only give you a boost, but also provide you with a starting framework to put a build together!

Scoring Changes

This is probably the biggest change we've made to the game since it's debut in Early Access. Previously, the scoring of Hands worked off of a multiplier based system. This was good to begin with, but as we introduced more challenging content, the scale of numbers became difficult to keep up with. We've rewritten the base scoring into a hand-value based system.

The key goals here was to reduce the likelihood of huge "one hit knockout" Turns (which Death is somewhat fond of pulling off with his Crown...) as well as shrink the gap between low face value and high face value hands. Previously, a Pair of 1s was worth 4, and a Pair of 6s was worth 24. While face values should matter, the difference was far too great and actively punished the player for opting for a low-face reliant strategy. In the new system, the gap is greatly diminished, while still remaining to a degree in order to make face values still matter.

Want to get to grips with it yourself? You can now hover the score of Hands for a breakdown of their scoring!

Scoring Based Relic Changes

The scoring rework above mandated that some relics had to change, as previously "Pre-Multiplier" was a thing and now it's not. You'll see moderate changes to relics like Torn Banner, Pomander, Bannerman's and the like to account for this.

Relic Balance Changes

Asides from the scoring mandated balancing, we've updated a few Relics to bring them more in line with the rest of the game:

Artisan's Hammer now "breaks" after forging 3 total Relics. It keeps it's beneficial effect to Bronze Pickaxe, but will no longer spawn more Relics.

Alpha Dice's summoned Omega Dice now disappears after the Roll, prior to Banking. It's no secret Alpha Dice was by far and away the strongest Relic in the game due to it's "free dice" effect of Omega Dice. This way it keeps the explosive Reinforce 6 chance, but no longer simply provides a 7th Dice.

Two Rabbit's Paws has been reworked to now apply Vulnerable and a Random Curse (Curses?!?! what are these...) to your Opponent.

Bug Fixes

Thanks for your continued help in bug hunting as we walk the path to 1.0! Here's some of the more impactful player facing bugs squashed in this update:

Hollow Hand will no longer prefer non-Base Dice.

Fixed a few cases that could result in Mirror of Meeral not correctly reflecting Damage to Death from his Relics

Relic Dice that you replace will now correctly be removed from your current Dice icons

Golden Shackle will no longer lie to you about breaking the shackle when you Basilisk & Bank it.

Executioner's Dice will now alert you that it can be activated when the health threshold is met.

We've improved the relic printout flow for several Relics, although work on this is ongoing!

That's the key points for this update, which is a big one! As always thanks so much for your support & help in making the game the best we can.

Cheers,

Connagh & Joel

Sea Glass Games