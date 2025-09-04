Corporate Contest

Oxythane and Faradics may be bogged down by numerous scandals, but their weapons aren’t! Both companies are ready to reveal more details about their respective weapons.

The Accelerator

Accelerating Burst SMG

Fires shocking bursts that increase in size with each trigger pull.

The Shocklance

Electron Railgun

Close-range shock weapon that pierces through targets.

Additionally, Oxythane has surprised Faradics by bringing in a prize wheel for its loyal supporters.

Weekly Overtime Assignment

We accidentally made the next week’s Overtime Assignment start a day early, but we’ve been working off mobile hotspots for the past week (long story) and we don’t feel like waiting an hour to upload another build. So the next OT starts a day early…

Employee Upgrades

Elemental Regeneration

Fixed an issue where this upgrade wouldn’t trigger health regeneration if you weren’t the host

Duplicate Protection

We were previously calculating duplicate protection the WRONG way, which made it not work as often as it should. Now it’s fixed. You’re still more likely to get duplicates as you discover more upgrades because duplicate protection won’t change the rarity of a drop (i.e. it can’t promote an epic drop to exotic)

Upgrades are slightly more likely to drop for your equipped weapons & character. This behavior now only takes effect when you have undiscovered upgrades for your equipped gear.

Upgrade Crafting

Fixed an issue where crafting a random undiscovered upgrade could sometimes instead give an already-discovered upgrade for one of your equipped weapons

Buttons to craft undiscovered upgrades are now correctly greyed out if you have an ‘undiscovered’ upgrade waiting for you in the lost loot machine

C_AN\\\\S

Cr/n/u_ now drops an additional Saxonite and two additional upgrades each week, one of which is guaranteed to be exotic

\\_an\\us now drops one more upgrade on additional kills after his first death each week

Gunship Cannon

Ballistic Charger

Missiles now play the nuke explosion sound when fired at full charge

Wrangler

Tumbleweed

We’re aware of a bug introduced in the last patch that removed the ability to stack reload speed boosts from dealing damage while sliding. We’re planning to get this fixed for the next update!

Bruiser

Nose Bounce

Bouncing no longer consumes a charge when you have multiple Nose Dive charges available

Scrapper

Saxonite Power Cell

The antigravity field now follows the grapple pole when it’s connected to another player with On The Go

Mission Modifiers

Butter Fingers & Split Personality can now appear on normal missions

Increased XP multiplier from Butter Fingers & Split Personality to 30%

Slightly increased the chance of //ERROR_REDACTED// spawning

Misc