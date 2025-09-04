 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19848559 Edited 4 September 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Corporate Contest

Oxythane and Faradics may be bogged down by numerous scandals, but their weapons aren’t! Both companies are ready to reveal more details about their respective weapons.

The Accelerator

Accelerating Burst SMG

  • Fires shocking bursts that increase in size with each trigger pull.

The Shocklance

Electron Railgun

  • Close-range shock weapon that pierces through targets.

Additionally, Oxythane has surprised Faradics by bringing in a prize wheel for its loyal supporters.

Weekly Overtime Assignment

  • We accidentally made the next week’s Overtime Assignment start a day early, but we’ve been working off mobile hotspots for the past week (long story) and we don’t feel like waiting an hour to upload another build. So the next OT starts a day early…

Employee Upgrades

Elemental Regeneration

  • Fixed an issue where this upgrade wouldn’t trigger health regeneration if you weren’t the host

Duplicate Protection

  • We were previously calculating duplicate protection the WRONG way, which made it not work as often as it should. Now it’s fixed.

    • You’re still more likely to get duplicates as you discover more upgrades because duplicate protection won’t change the rarity of a drop (i.e. it can’t promote an epic drop to exotic)

  • Upgrades are slightly more likely to drop for your equipped weapons & character. This behavior now only takes effect when you have undiscovered upgrades for your equipped gear.

Upgrade Crafting

  • Fixed an issue where crafting a random undiscovered upgrade could sometimes instead give an already-discovered upgrade for one of your equipped weapons

  • Buttons to craft undiscovered upgrades are now correctly greyed out if you have an ‘undiscovered’ upgrade waiting for you in the lost loot machine

C_AN\\\\S

  • Cr/n/u_ now drops an additional Saxonite and two additional upgrades each week, one of which is guaranteed to be exotic

  • \\_an\\us now drops one more upgrade on additional kills after his first death each week

Gunship Cannon

Ballistic Charger

  • Missiles now play the nuke explosion sound when fired at full charge

Wrangler

Tumbleweed

  • We’re aware of a bug introduced in the last patch that removed the ability to stack reload speed boosts from dealing damage while sliding. We’re planning to get this fixed for the next update!

Bruiser

Nose Bounce

  • Bouncing no longer consumes a charge when you have multiple Nose Dive charges available

Scrapper

Saxonite Power Cell

  • The antigravity field now follows the grapple pole when it’s connected to another player with On The Go

Mission Modifiers

  • Butter Fingers & Split Personality can now appear on normal missions

  • Increased XP multiplier from Butter Fingers & Split Personality to 30%

  • Slightly increased the chance of //ERROR_REDACTED// spawning

Misc

  • Instances of the same upgrade can no longer change order when scrapping an upgrade or searching

  • Fixed an issue where Clearance Certificates couldn’t be picked up when dropped from an enemy

  • The threat level slider in the lobby list now correctly snaps at each threat level

  • Wrangler’s Leopard skin now displays correctly in first person

  • Fixed a rare issue where you could get stuck with no weapons if you died right after picking up a broken player

  • Fixed a rare issue where the Amalgamation’s core could detonate and then become invulnerable

  • When using a controller, your look speed no longer slows when looking at detached enemy parts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link