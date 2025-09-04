Corporate Contest
Oxythane and Faradics may be bogged down by numerous scandals, but their weapons aren’t! Both companies are ready to reveal more details about their respective weapons.
The Accelerator
Accelerating Burst SMG
Fires shocking bursts that increase in size with each trigger pull.
The Shocklance
Electron Railgun
Close-range shock weapon that pierces through targets.
Additionally, Oxythane has surprised Faradics by bringing in a prize wheel for its loyal supporters.
Weekly Overtime Assignment
We accidentally made the next week’s Overtime Assignment start a day early, but we’ve been working off mobile hotspots for the past week (long story) and we don’t feel like waiting an hour to upload another build. So the next OT starts a day early…
Employee Upgrades
Elemental Regeneration
Fixed an issue where this upgrade wouldn’t trigger health regeneration if you weren’t the host
Duplicate Protection
We were previously calculating duplicate protection the WRONG way, which made it not work as often as it should. Now it’s fixed.
You’re still more likely to get duplicates as you discover more upgrades because duplicate protection won’t change the rarity of a drop (i.e. it can’t promote an epic drop to exotic)
Upgrades are slightly more likely to drop for your equipped weapons & character. This behavior now only takes effect when you have undiscovered upgrades for your equipped gear.
Upgrade Crafting
Fixed an issue where crafting a random undiscovered upgrade could sometimes instead give an already-discovered upgrade for one of your equipped weapons
Buttons to craft undiscovered upgrades are now correctly greyed out if you have an ‘undiscovered’ upgrade waiting for you in the lost loot machine
C_AN\\\\S
Cr/n/u_ now drops an additional Saxonite and two additional upgrades each week, one of which is guaranteed to be exotic
\\_an\\us now drops one more upgrade on additional kills after his first death each week
Gunship Cannon
Ballistic Charger
Missiles now play the nuke explosion sound when fired at full charge
Wrangler
Tumbleweed
We’re aware of a bug introduced in the last patch that removed the ability to stack reload speed boosts from dealing damage while sliding. We’re planning to get this fixed for the next update!
Bruiser
Nose Bounce
Bouncing no longer consumes a charge when you have multiple Nose Dive charges available
Scrapper
Saxonite Power Cell
The antigravity field now follows the grapple pole when it’s connected to another player with On The Go
Mission Modifiers
Butter Fingers & Split Personality can now appear on normal missions
Increased XP multiplier from Butter Fingers & Split Personality to 30%
Slightly increased the chance of //ERROR_REDACTED// spawning
Misc
Instances of the same upgrade can no longer change order when scrapping an upgrade or searching
Fixed an issue where Clearance Certificates couldn’t be picked up when dropped from an enemy
The threat level slider in the lobby list now correctly snaps at each threat level
Wrangler’s Leopard skin now displays correctly in first person
Fixed a rare issue where you could get stuck with no weapons if you died right after picking up a broken player
Fixed a rare issue where the Amalgamation’s core could detonate and then become invulnerable
When using a controller, your look speed no longer slows when looking at detached enemy parts
