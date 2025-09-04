 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848508
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs & Crashes:


  • Fixed a crash that could happen in the Hunt after you harvested a Teffressence Container Gem in your town.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to uncover a shiny bush.
  • Fixed a soft-lock with the Ghost anomaly when clearing a combat room.
  • Fixed a crash caused by upgrading low level weapons to a higher level.
  • Fixed some crashes that could happen when using specific startup flows.
  • Fixed a crash caused by interacting with something as the game shuts down.
  • Fixed various crashes caused by picking up a Mannequin while someone else was using it.
  • Fixed a crash related to the off-screen indicator widget.
  • Fixed bugs where the following pieces of equipment could be reset by unequipping and reequipping them in the market:
    • Funguile Sailor Cap
    • Bullrog Gauntlets & Bullrog Headgear
    • Immorel Trunk Hose
    • Ribbat Surcoat & Ribbat Wings
    • Antleer Hide
    • Scrambler Shellcap

  • Fixed a bug where the Bullrog Gauntlets and Ribbat Wings would not display their current status properly.
  • Fixed a bug where the Ribbat Wings would fail to grant their bonus if you left the room before it was applied.
  • Fixed a bug where the Funguile Sailor Cap would not remove the health penalty if unequipped during a Hunt.
  • Fixed a crash when trying to view a loadout that contains a gem that had been destroyed.


Changes:


  • Reduced the amount of Level 3 Anomaly rooms required to completely fill the Teffrometer during an Anomaly Hunt.

