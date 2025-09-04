 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19848470 Edited 4 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, there have been a few bugs related to Steam Lobbies that are finally fixed in the latest patch. Here's a summary of issues:
- Quitting a multiplayer game and rehosting results in ghost lobbies that can't start games
- Quitting a multiplayer game can cause clients to be unable to join the host again without a restart
- Disconnecting during a match can also relate in the above issues
- Slower connections would sometimes end up in an issue where they can't ever see any lobbies in the list
- Additionally, the same connections also had a problem hosting games after a game can end

The above issues have all been fixed (yay!). But there are probably some new ones, please let me know if you run into any more and either leave a comment here or reach out on the Discord Server to figure out a reproduction case so I can get it tackled quickly.

Workarounds you can use if you have issues playing multiplayer:
- Hosting always seems to work, so any client that joined a game can restart their client and will be able to play again without issues
- If you have trouble seeing lobbies or joining them, you can use the steam overlay to join a friend's lobby directly. Just run the game, and when you're at the title screen / main menu, open the overlay (shift + tab) and right click -> Join game for a friend who is playing. This will put you right into the lobby and bypass the search.

Hope it's all working great now! Happy sheeping!

